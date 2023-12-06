Society Nearly 700 students join Vietnam’s int’l informatics olympiad The 32nd Vietnam Student Olympiad in Informatics (OLP) and the 2023 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia opened in the central city of Hue on December 6.

Society Measures sought to provide comprehensive support for Vietnamese guest workers A dialogue on overseas Vietnamese affairs and sending labourers abroad to work was jointly held by the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City on December 5.

Society Efforts made to uphold, promote Cham people’s pottery making The south central provinces of Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan, home to the art of pottery making of Cham ethnic people, have been taking steps to preserve and bring into play the value of this UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage at the same time with developing community-based tourism.

Society NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in Laos on December 5, in the framework of his working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.