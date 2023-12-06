Seminar talks vocational training opportunities in Australia for Vietnamese students
Jennifer Bahen, Counsellor-designate (Education and Science) to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Hanoi on December 6 to provide Vietnamese teachers and students with information about Australia’s education as well as its experience in vocational training.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam-Australia Friendship Association in Hanoi and Ha Phuong IED, a provider of education and training consulting services.
Nguyen Ngoc Quang, Vice President of the association, noted that apart from economy, education is always an important cooperation foundation between the two countries.
Jennifer Bahen, Counsellor-designate (Education and Science) to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, briefed participants on vocational training opportunities in Australia, with about 30 public institutions and thousands of others private.
The embassy will step up the information work to promote studying opportunities in Australia, including vocational training, among Vietnamese parents and students, she said.
The participants also talked about job opportunities for students in Australia, and shared experience in selecting majors./.