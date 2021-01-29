Sending Tet gifts to soldiers on DK1 platform
-
Officials, soldiers from the DK1/15 platform salute a working delegation bringing Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to them (Photo: VNA)
-
Officials, soldiers transport goods to the DK1/15 platform (Photo: VNA)
-
Goods for the 2021 Lunar New Year is carefully prepared for the soldiers and officials working at the DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)
-
Presents from all over Vietnam have been sent to the soldiers and officials with a hope to bring a warm Tet for them. (Photo: VNA)
-
Soldiers and officials sing songs to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year and the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
-
Soldiers at DK1.10 platform read a newspaper sent to them as a gift (Photo: VNA)
-
Soldiers at DK1.10 platform decorate a peach blossom branch to welcome the 2021 Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)
-
Vibrant colours from the flowers bring Tet atmosphere to the DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)
-
Vibrant colours from the flowers bring Tet atmosphere to the DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)
-
Soldiers at DK1.10 platform decorate an apricot blossom branch to welcome the 2021 Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)