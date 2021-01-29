Hotline: (024) 39411349
Sending Tet gifts to soldiers on DK1 platform

Naval soldiers at the DK1 platform find it an honour and pride to protect the country’s sovereignty over sea and island despite hardships.
VNA

  • Officials, soldiers from the DK1/15 platform salute a working delegation bringing Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to them (Photo: VNA)

  • Officials, soldiers transport goods to the DK1/15 platform (Photo: VNA)

  • Goods for the 2021 Lunar New Year is carefully prepared for the soldiers and officials working at the DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)

  • Presents from all over Vietnam have been sent to the soldiers and officials with a hope to bring a warm Tet for them. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers and officials sing songs to celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year and the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers at DK1.10 platform read a newspaper sent to them as a gift (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers at DK1.10 platform decorate a peach blossom branch to welcome the 2021 Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)

  • Vibrant colours from the flowers bring Tet atmosphere to the DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers at DK1.10 platform decorate an apricot blossom branch to welcome the 2021 Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)

