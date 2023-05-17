At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 17 to send off the Vietnamese team competing in the 12th ASEAN Para Games which is scheduled to take place in Cambodia from June 3-9.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, HCM City's Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam Paralympic Association.

The team consists of 164 members, including 16 officials, 21 coaches and 127 athletes. The athletes will compete in 8 out of 13 sports at the tournament, namely track-and-field, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and boccia.

So far, more than 500 athletes with disabilities have registered to compete at ASEAN Para Games 12.

At the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, last year, Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal tally./.