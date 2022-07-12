Senior high school students to have 52 history lessons each year
The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a plan of teaching history as a compulsory subject in the general education programme, with 52 lessons each year in the senior high school curriculum.
Illustrative image (Source: congluan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a plan of teaching history as a compulsory subject in the general education programme, with 52 lessons each year in the senior high school curriculum.
The ministry will organise conferences to gather ideas from scientists and teachers on the compulsory contents of the subject before August 14, so that they will be applicable in the 2022-2023 school year.
The Department of High School Education was requested to form teams to compile, edit and verify the compulsory contents to complete the work by August 15. Guiding documents for the implementation of the programme at the senior high school level are expected to be issued by August 25.
At the same time, refresher courses for teachers and schools will be held across the country and finish before September 20.
Earlier in late June, during the third session, the 15th NA decided that the history subject in the senior high school curriculum will have compulsory and optional contents, with close control of the compiling and publishing of textbooks./.