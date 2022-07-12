Society Vietnam records important achievements in population work Vietnam has successfully controlled the rapid population growth, maintained a reasonable population size, and kept the total replacement fertility rate for nearly 15 years, as results of population work over the past six decades.

Society Appeal trial held for Hanoi’s ex-mayor over Nhat Cuong case The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened an appeal trial considering the appeal by former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung regarding the case of illegally interfering in bidding activities to help Nhat Cuong company win the package deal related to digitisation at the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Society Vietnam eyes 200.000 ha of ginseng by 2030 Quang Nam authorities and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry has set a goal to cultivate as much as 200,000ha of panax ginseng and promote it to the international market.

Society Awards launched to honour deeds for sake of livable Hanoi The “For a Livable Hanoi” awards were launched on July 9 with a view to honouring the deeds that contribute to the capital city’s development in different aspects.