Seven captive bears transferred to rescue centre
Seven captive bears have been rescued in the southern province of Binh Duong and transferred to a rescue centre, the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) said November 13.
Seven captive bears transferred to rescue centre - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Seven captive bears have been rescued in the southern province of Binh Duong and transferred to a rescue centre, the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) said November 13.
Previously, eight bears in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the northern province of Hai Duong, and Hanoi, were handed over to rescue centres in October, while two others from Phu Tho on November 3.
ENV Director Vu Thi Quyen said in recent years, many bear owners have decided to transfer their bears to rescue centres, adding that her NGO will continue its efforts to mobilise other bear owners across the country to act in the same way and help put an end to bear bile farming in Vietnam.
In 2005, Vietnam had more than 4,300 bears in farms for bile. However, as of November 2020, this number has decreased to less than 400 with more than 60 percent of provinces and cities in Vietnam no longer keeping bears for bile thanks to the efforts of the Government, law enforcement agencies, the community and a number of NGOs in Vietnam.
Maya Pastakia, Global Campaign Manager at the World Animal Protection (WAP), appreciated the Vietnamese government's efforts to end bear bile farming, adding that the number of bears in bear bile facilities has decreased by 90 percent since 2005.
She hoped that the Vietnamese Government will continue its efforts to overcome legal loopholes so as to soon completely end this cruel and illegal bear farming for bile./.