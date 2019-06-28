Seven more Vietnamese officers join UN peacekeeping mission (Source: VNA)

– Seven more Vietnamese military officers will join the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.The Ministry of Defence handed over the State President’s decisions related to the officers and assigned tasks to them at a function held in Hanoi on June 28.The officers are planned to leave Vietnam for South Sudan and Central African Republic in late June and early July.Deputy Minister of Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, said it is an honour and a pride for Vietnamese officers to take on the peacekeeping mission.He, however, reminded them that it is a tough task when the officers will work in the UN’s multinational environment.He said he hopes the officers will weather difficulties they would meet to successfully accomplish assigned tasks.Vietnam first joined the UN peacekeeping missions in 2014 with the establishment of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations of the Ministry of Defence and the dispatch of the first two officers to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan.After five years, Vietnam deployed 30 turns of officers to the UN’s two peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic to work as liaison officers, military observers and staff officers.The country deployed the first level-2 field hospital with the 63-member staff to South Sudan, and is preparing for the deployment of the second level-2 field hospital and a sapper company soon.-VNA