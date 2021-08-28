Seven Vietnamese athletes compete at Paralympic Tokyo 2020
Seven Vietnamese athletes compete at Paralympic Tokyo 2020.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
Video
You should also see
InfographicTwo Vietnamese universities enter academic ranking of world universities 2021
Ton Duc Thang University and Duy Tan University in Ho Chi Minh City have broken into the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities in 2021.
See more
InfographicBac Ha horse racing festival: National Intangible cultural heritage
The horse racing festival in Bac Ha district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai was recognised as national intangible heritage on May 31.
InfographicFinal list of Vietnam squad for 2022 Worldcup qualifiers in UAE
Coach Park Hang-seo has named 29 players for the upcoming qualifiers in the Asian region for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in June.
InfographicBuffalo in Vietnamese culture
Buffalo appears in many cultural aspects in Vietnam from the very old days to present. It is included in old sayings, folk stories and paintings and appears as a mascot in culture and sports events.
InfographicTraditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.