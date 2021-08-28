Culture - Sports Infographic Buffalo in Vietnamese culture Buffalo appears in many cultural aspects in Vietnam from the very old days to present. It is included in old sayings, folk stories and paintings and appears as a mascot in culture and sports events.

Culture - Sports Infographic Traditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).