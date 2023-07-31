Business Hanoi hoped to host more int’l cultural events to fuel tourism Hanoi has gained initial tourism success from the two Born Pink shows by world-famous K-pop girl group Blackpink, and the city is hoped to host similar international-level events to give further boost to tourism development.

Business FTA opens up opportunities in Israeli market: experts The Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on July 26 after seven years of negotiations, would create a conducive atmosphere for the export of Vietnamese products to Israel, according to many experts.

Business Outstanding young startup entrepreneurs honoured Eighty-one young entrepreneurs with outstanding startup results in 2023 were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 30 evening.

Business Vietnamese rice prices increase after India’s export ban Rice prices in Vietnam's Mekong Delta region last week reached a record high in the last 10 years after India banned the export of non-basmati white rice.