Seven-month goods retail sales, service revenue up 10.4%
Total retail sales of consumer goods and services have increased 10.4% year on year to almost 3.53 quadrillion VND (149 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, compared to a rise of 15.7% during the same period of 2022, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Excluding the price factor, the seven-month sales climbed 9.6%, compared to the growth of 11.7% during the same period last year.
Goods retail sales are estimated at nearly 2.78 quadrillion VND during the period, accounting for 78.7% of the total and rising 9% from a year earlier. In particular, retail sales of food went up 12.9%, cultural and educational products 10.1%, apparel 8.8%, household tools and equipment 3.6%, and vehicles (except for automobiles) 1.7%.
Meanwhile, accommodation and restaurant services generated about 377.3 trillion VND in revenue, making up 10.7% of the total and rising 16.3%.
The seven-month tourism revenue rose 53.6% year on year to 18.6 trillion VND. (Photo: VNA)Tourism revenue soared 53.6% to 18.6 trillion VND, as July was the peak month of summer tourism. Some localities have recorded surges in seven-month tourism revenue such as Da Nang 99.7%, Hanoi 89.7%, Quang Ninh 82.5%, Khanh Hoa 75.1%, Hai Phong 68.1%, Ho Chi Minh City 43.5%, Can Tho 33.4%, and Binh Duong 21.3%.
Earnings from other services stood at 356.2 trillion VND, equivalent to 10.1% and up 13.8% year on year.
July witnessed vibrant retailing and services, especially tourism, the GSO said, elaborating that retail sales and consumer service revenue totalled 512.2 trillion VND, up 1.1% month on month and 7.1% year on year./.