Several members of National Assembly Standing Committee relieved
The 14th National Assembly relieved several members of its Standing Committee through secret ballots at the ongoing 11th meeting on April 6 morning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly relieved several members of its Standing Committee through secret ballots at the ongoing 11th meeting on April 6 morning.
The legislators also cast secret ballots to relieve the Chairpersons of some NA Committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General.
After the voting results were announced, all 448 deputies present at the sitting, equivalent to 93.33 percent of the total number of legislators, the legislature passed a resolutions on relieving Phan Thanh Binh, Phan Xuan Dung, Nguyen Van Giau, Nguyen Hanh Phuc and Tran Van Tuy from the positions as members of the 14th NA Standing Committee.
All of the 448 participating deputies also adopted a resolution on relieving Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Phan Thanh Binh; Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung; and Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau from their posts.
These solutions took effect as soon as they won the approval of the legislature.
With 449 approval votes of the legislators present at the meeting, equivalent to 93.54 percent of the total number of NA deputies, the legislature approved a resolution on relieving Nguyen Hanh Phuc from the position of Secretary General of the 14th NA.
The resolution will come into force after a new Secretary General of the 14th NA is elected.
A resolution on relieving State Audit General Ho Duc Phoc also sailed through the legislature with 449 approval votes out of 449 lawmakers present at the sitting. The resolution became effective right after the NA’s approval./.