Politics Egyptian media highly evaluates Vietnam’s new leadership A number of Egyptian newspapers on April 5 ran articles on Vietnam’s new leadership which, they said, will contribute to consolidating the relations between the two countries.

Politics NA to elect State Vice President, members of NA Standing Committee The National Assembly Standing Committee is to report the outcomes of group discussions on relieving the State Vice President on April 6 morning as part of the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics Congratulations come to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations and made phone calls to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders, including State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.