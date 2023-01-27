Severe cold continues to blanket northern, north central regions
Severe cold continues covering the northern and north central regions (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Severe cold continues covering the northern and north central regions on January 27 – the first working day of Vietnamese people after a week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
This weather condition is forecast to last until January 30. Some areas in the northern mountainous region may record the lowest temperature of below 3°C.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, people in other parts of the central region can also experience the cold.
Downpours and thunderstorms are predicted to occur in several places across the country./.