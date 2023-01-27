Environment Water resources planning scheme for 2021-2030 announced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has announced a water resources planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which was approved by the Prime Minister in December 2022.

Environment Can Gio mangrove forest an eco-friendly escape Can Gio mangrove forest, designated by UNESCO in 2000 as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam, has been serving as a “green lung” of Ho Chi Minh City.

Environment Mangrove forests - a destination worth exploring in Ca Mau Ca Mau province forms the southernmost part of Vietnam and is located in the Mekong Delta. Its eastern side borders the East Sea while the western and southern sides face the Gulf of Thailand, and the north is adjacent to Bac Lieu and Kien Giang provinces.