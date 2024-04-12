Culture - Sports Kien Trung Palace - Residence of last two emperors of Nguyen Dynasty Kien Trung Palace is not only a grand architectural structure of significance within the Imperial City in Hue but also holds numerous historical imprints of the nation. It served as the workplace and living quarters of the last two emperors of the Nguyen Dynasty - Emperors Khai Dinh and Bao Dai.

Female painters showcase their colours in group exhibition An exhibition featuring artworks in various styles and mediums from ten female painters around Vietnam is taking place at the Fine Arts Exhibition Hall on Ngo Quyen Street in Hanoi.

Special music show to mark 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory A special musical programme is scheduled to take place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on May 6 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

Book unveils mysteries of Ca tru singing To illuminate the esteemed standards of "a dao" (or ca tru) singing and preserve its heritage, traditional music researcher Bui Trong Hien dedicated nine years to unravelling the secrets of the art form. The culmination of these efforts is the book "A Dao - A study of history and tonal system", released recently in Hanoi.