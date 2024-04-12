Shooters seek Olympic places in Brazilian qualifier
Pham Quang Huy (second, right) is Vietnam's best hope at the 2024 ISSF World Olympic Qualification Tournament on April 11-19 in Brazil (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam's top marksmen are heading to Brazil for the final Olympic qualification round, targeting at least one place at the Paris Games.
Ten athletes will compete in the both pistol and rifle events at the 2024 ISSF World Olympic Qualification Tournament from April 11-19 with 16 spots up for grabs.
"It is the last qualifier for Vietnam. We have made plans and chosen the best shooters to take part in this event," said Vu Anh Dao, from the Shooting Department under the Sports Authority of Vietnam.
"We all hope that they will achieve positive results and bring home at least one Olympic spot."
Among competitors, Pham Quang Huy shoulders heavy responsibility after his 2023 Asian Games and 2024 Asian championship gold medals. Huy will compete in the pistol events.
Other shooters include veterans Ha Minh Thanh, Lai Cong Minh and Phan Cong Minh who have taken part and dominated in numerous international competitions.
Young shooters Phi Thanh Thao who won Asian Cup bronze in 2023 will seek her slot in the rifle category while Asian silver medallist Vu Tien Nam has plenty of potential in the pistols section.
Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen who qualified for the Paris event also compete at the Rio de Janeiro competition.
Head coach Park Chung-gun said even just competing in the event was a good opportunity to sharpen their skills both physically and mentality.
Dao said that after an intensive training camp in the Republic of Korea, all shooters were really confident and determined to do their best.
After Brazil, the national team will have several international competitions in Azerbaijan and Germany in May and June.
Training camps in the Republic of Korea and Europe will be held in July.
The Vietnam Shooting Federation has announced a bonus of 50 million VND (2,000 USD) for each Olympic place and it will be 500 million VND, 300 million VND and 200 million VND for each gold, silver and bronze, respectively, achieved in Paris./.