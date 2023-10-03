People flee from Siam Paragon shopping mall following the shooting . (Photo: Gutzy Asia)

At least three people were killed and three were injured during a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 3.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he had been briefed about the incident, and ordered the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police to investigate and follow the situation.



The police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect.



Videos and photos posted on social media show hundreds of people rushing to the exits of Siam Paragon, one of the Thai capital’s top shopping destinations which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.



The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest incidents in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.



In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more./.



