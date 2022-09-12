Short film calls for report on wildlife violations
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has released a short film calling for the community to report violations of wildlife protection provisions to its free hotline 1800-1522.
The film, the second the ENV has made this year, has been aired on 50 central and local television channels. It illustrates how the organisation handles a violation report received via the hotline.
The short film illustrates how the organisation handles a violation report received via the hotline. (Source: ENV)ENV Vice Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung said that the community is the key force in wildlife protection efforts in each locality. By just one call, each people can contribute to preventing violations and protecting the wildlife, she stressed.
According to Dung, since the hotline was put into use in 2005, it has received more than 24,000 reports of wildlife violations, helping authorities to seize tonnes of wild animals and products.
Each day, the ENV gets about 10 reports from the community via the hotline. Last year, thanks to the reports, nearly 1,000 wild animals that were illegally caged and traded were rescued, she added./.