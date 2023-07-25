Business Vietnam considers risk-free bonds The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to study a proposal to allow the State Bank of Vietnam to guarantee payment of bank bonds, just like with bank deposits.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on July 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on July 25, up 7 VND from the previous session.

Business Filipinos biggest spenders in Vietnam in 2022: report Philippine tourists were the biggest spenders in Vietnam last year, according to the Statistical Yearbook 2022, recently released by the General Statistics Office.