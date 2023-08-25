Vietnamese border guards on a patrol. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Border Guard High Command, in coordination with the Party Committee and authorities of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, held a series of meaningful activities on August 25 as part of the 8th Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange programme.

Accordingly, they reviewed a decade of twinned relations between the border residential areas of Muong Khuong district in Lao Cai province and Haikou district in Yunnan province of China.

As many as 50 scholarships worth 100 million VND (4,300 USD) were presented to students while 10 breeding cows valued at around 200 million VND in total were granted to disadvantaged households in Muong Khuong district.

These activities have contributed to fostering the tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, States and localities./.