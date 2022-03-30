World Thailand steps up Government Cloud project The Thai cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Telecom with establishing and operating a Government Cloud, a massive central computing network to facilitate digital operations.

World Vietnamese business associations set up in Laos Two Vietnamese business associations in central and southern Laos have been established as member organistions of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI).

World Thai economy faces stagflation due to surging price hikes: economist Thailand's economy has gone into stagflation because of a fragile recovery and surging price hikes, according to an economist at the Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC), a research unit under the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).

World Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.