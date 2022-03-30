Singapore: Changi Airport ready to welcome more passengers
Changi Airport of Singapore is ready to welcome more passengers with a hope to recover the number recorded in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, as travel restrictions and safety measures are eased.
Travellers at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 departure hall (Photo: www.channelnewsasia.com)Hanoi (VNA) -
Changi was hit hard by the pandemic, with the passenger volume dropping to as low as 1.5 percent of its usual numbers.
Singapore had tight border controls in place for much of 2020 and 2021. The country will remove all existing vaccinated travel lanes and unilateral opening arrangements from April 1. Accordingly, all fully vaccinated travellers, and children aged 12 and below will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine.
They will continue to be subjected to a pre-departure test within 48 hours before departure for Singapore, and will not be required to serve a stay-home notice or undergo an unsupervised antigen rapid test after arriving in Singapore.
The Singaporean government aims to recover the number of air passengers to half of the pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.
Transport Minister of Singapore S. Iswaran said the government commits an aid package of 500 million SGD (369.66 million USD) for aviation companies and workers in the coming financial year as air travel picks up, adding that the sector is boosting recruitment efforts to ensure smooth experience at Changi Airport./.