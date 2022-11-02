Culture - Sports Culture cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-RoK relations Thirty years after the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, the relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across various fields, in which culture cooperation is considered an important pillar in the bilateral ties.

Culture - Sports Seoul concert marks anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations The 39th Republic of Korea (RoK) International Music Festival was held at the Seoul Arts Centre on November 1 evening as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports Fashion show highlights Central Highlands’ brocade A fashion show featuring traditional Ao Dai made from brocade has opened at the Pa Sỹ Waterfall in Mang Den town, Kon Tum province.