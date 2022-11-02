Singapore dance festival comes to HCM City
Dance piece Mau (Mother) by Vietnamese choreographer Ha Thanh Hau will be presented at the DanzINC Contemporary Dance Festival in HCM City on November 4. (Photo courtesy of SCBC)HCM City (VNA) - The DanzINC Contemporary Dance Festival from Singapore will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3 and 4.
The festival, initiated by the Singapore-based Odyssey Theatre (ODT) in 2004, has been held in many countries such as the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Italy, and Germany.
The event in Vietnam, co-organised by ODT and the city-based Saigon Contemporary & Ballet Dance Company (SCBC), aims to create a platform for Vietnamese and international choreographers and dancers to meet and share their skills, as well as introduce their new works to audiences in the region and the world.
According to Danny Tan, DanzINC’s founder and director and ODT’s art director, the festival is an opportunity for people to reconnect friendships after three years of COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will feature two dance pieces including Paint the Galaxy by Singaporean choreographer Danny Tan on November 3 and Mau (Mother) by Vietnamese choreographer Ha Thanh Hau on November 4.
The Paint the Galaxy reflects the choreographer's understanding of the new world after the pandemic.
The performance will feature dancers from ODT with support from live music played by two pianists.
The dance piece will be performed by dancers of SCBC, and traditional music will be used for the performance.
Talk shows with choreographers and dances will be held as well.
After the performances in HCM Ctiy, the two dance pieces Paint the Galaxy and Mau will be brought to the DanzINC festival in Singapore from November 5-11./.