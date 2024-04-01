World Indonesia opens first direct shipping route to China The authorities of Indonesia's Batam Island officially started on March 31 the operation of direct shipment from Batuampar Port to China's Guangzhou and Shenzhen to boost trade between the two countries.

World Thailand to host Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland festivals Thailand has announced the hosting of two major music festivals, Summer Sonic, and Tomorrowland, marking a significant boost to the country’s event-driven tourism strategy.

World Thailand gears up for Vesak Day 2024 The Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead recently engaged in a meeting with Phra Brahmapundit, president of both the International Council for the Day of Vesak and the International Association of Buddhist Universities, to discuss Thailand's readiness to host the 2024 Vesak Day, a global Buddhist event scheduled for May 19-20.