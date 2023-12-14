Singapore F&B expo to help popularise Vietnam’s brands: Official
At the press conference (Photo: nhandan.vn)HCM City (VNA) – Joining the FHA-Food & Beverage expo – a leading food and beverage trade event in Asia that will take place in Singapore on April 23-26 - will provide an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to popularise their brands and expand their markets, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.
Janice Lee, event director for FHA-Food & Beverage and FHA-HoReCa at Informa Markets, said the ProWine Singapore, a leading wine expo in the country, will be organised along with the FHA-Food & Beverage event, providing an ideal platform for Vietnamese firms to connect with important F&B suppliers across the globe and seek new cooperation opportunities.
Latest trends and products in the F&B industry will be introduced at the expo, helping Vietnamese firms get a deeper insight into the strategic information and resources so as to improve their competitive edge in the regional and global market, she highlighted.
Besides, she described Vietnam as a potential export market for various industries, especially the F&B sector, adding the country’s culinary diversity has attracted many partners, including those from Singapore who are promoting their brands in Vietnam.
A trade exchange programme with more than 3,800 sessions will be organised during the four-day exhibition, which is a vivid illustration for the increasing demand for connectivity in the F&B sector. Additionally, throughout an array of workshops, the expo will introduce the most wide-ranging F&B products and innovations that are top and trending in the world./.