At the press conference (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Joining the FHA-Food & Beverage expo – a leading food and beverage trade event in Asia that will take place in Singapore on April 23-26 - will provide an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to popularise their brands and expand their markets, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.Janice Lee, event director for FHA-Food & Beverage and FHA-HoReCa at Informa Markets, said the ProWine Singapore, a leading wine expo in the country, will be organised along with the FHA-Food & Beverage event, providing an ideal platform for Vietnamese firms to connect with important F&B suppliers across the globe and seek new cooperation opportunities.Latest trends and products in the F&B industry will be introduced at the expo, helping Vietnamese firms get a deeper insight into the strategic information and resources so as to improve their competitive edge in the regional and global market, she highlighted.Besides, she described Vietnam as a potential export market for various industries, especially the F&B sector, adding the country’s culinary diversity has attracted many partners, including those from Singapore who are promoting their brands in Vietnam.A trade exchange programme with more than 3,800 sessions will be organised during the four-day exhibition, which is a vivid illustration for the increasing demand for connectivity in the F&B sector. Additionally, throughout an array of workshops, the expo will introduce the most wide-ranging F&B products and innovations that are top and trending in the world./.