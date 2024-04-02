World Thailand eyes upgrading second-tier tourism areas The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to increase tourism in second-tier areas by improving small hotels and promoting electric vehicle (EV) travel, the Bangkok Post reported.

World Thailand works to reduce CO2 emissions Thailand is expected to start enforcing a new law outlining measures to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in an effort to help the state and business sectors better deal with climate change, a senior official has said.

World Laos to host ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting on March 3-4 The ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting will take place in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 3 and 4, with delegates from ASEAN member states, the Republic of Korea, China and Japan expected to discuss a multilateral currency swap agreement and measures to enhance financial cooperation.

World Thailand warns of scorching heat in April Thai weather forecasters warned that high temperatures could reach 43-44.5 degrees Celsius this month, with occasional relief thanks to summer storms.