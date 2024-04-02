Singapore hands down first conviction in money laundering case
A Singaporean court sentenced Cambodian national Su Wenqiang to 13 months in jail after he pleaded guilty on April 2 to money laundering.
Su Wenqiang is the first suspect convicted in the billion-dollar money laundering case. (Illustrated by Channel News Asia)
The 32-year-old man admitted to 11 charges of money laundering, possessing proceeds from illegal remote gambling offences, according to Channel News Asia.
More than 2.2 billion USD in assets have been seized or frozen in relation to the case. This likely makes it one of the largest money laundering operations in the world.
Su, who holds passports from Cambodia, Vanuatu and China, is one of 10 foreigners arrested in Singapore in August last year in simultaneous raids./.
