World Philippines warns of scorching heat The national weather bureau of the Philippines on April 8 warned of a scorching heat index of up to 51 degrees Celsius in at least nine areas across the country.

World Thailand's currency becomes one of Asia’s worst performers Thailand's currency THB may extend its recent declines to test support at last year’s low amid growing pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates, according to the US website Bloomberg.com.

World Thailand cracks down on e-cigarettes at schools Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) will impose strict measures, such as searches of personal belongings, to crack down on vapes in schools following a "surge" in the number of students using them.