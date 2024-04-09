Singapore pilots electric harbour craft charging point
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 8 launched the first pilot trial for an electric harbour craft charging point at Marina South Pier, providing the maritime industry with decarbonisation options.
Electric harbour craft charging point (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)Singapore (VNA) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 8 launched the first pilot trial for an electric harbour craft charging point at Marina South Pier, providing the maritime industry with decarbonisation options.
This came less than two weeks after the unveiling of X Tron, the first fully electric vessel transporting crew members from mainland Singapore to ships in Singapore’s waters, by local start-up Pyxis.
The charging point was awarded to a partnership between Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility.
It follows an earlier call for proposals to develop and operate electric harbour craft charging points at various locations under a two-year pilot scheme.
Data insights from the charging point will be used to develop a national electric harbour craft charging infrastructure masterplan, implementation plan, and national standards for charging infrastructure, the MPA said./.