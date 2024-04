Electric harbour craft charging point (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)

- The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 8 launched the first pilot trial for an electric harbour craft charging point at Marina South Pier , providing the maritime industry with decarbonisation options.This came less than two weeks after the unveiling of X Tron, the first fully electric vessel transporting crew members from mainland Singapore to ships in Singapore’s waters, by local start-up Pyxis.The charging point was awarded to a partnership between Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility.It follows an earlier call for proposals to develop and operate electric harbour craft charging point s at various locations under a two-year pilot scheme.Data insights from the charging point will be used to develop a national electric harbour craft charging infrastructure masterplan, implementation plan, and national standards for charging infrastructure, the MPA said./.