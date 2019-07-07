DISG chief digital industry officer Kiren Kumar (Source: straitstimes.com)

– Singapore has announced that it will create up to 10,000 jobs in the technology sector in the next three years with the aim to become a global hub for the industry.The plan will be spearheaded by a new government office called Digital Industry Singapore (DISG).Kiren Kumar, DISG chief digital industry officer, said that the jobs will be allocated in the fields of software development, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cloud computing.These jobs will be among 16,000 new jobs that will be created by 2020 under the Industry Transformation Map (ITM) for information and communications media.The ITMs for 23 sectors were launched in 2016 as part of a 4.5 billion USD industry transformation package.Mike Parsons, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Universum, said that the demand for digital and IT talent in Singapore continues to increase.IT graduates expect 4,500 USD in salary per month, about 20 percent higher than the expected salary among business and engineering students.-VNA