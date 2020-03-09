World Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries amid COVID-19 Thailand on March 11 cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

World Malaysia desires to resolve palm oil spat with India Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, new Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on March 11.

World Indonesia, Netherlands sign cooperation deals worth 1 billion USD Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a number of cooperation agreements worth 1 billion USD in total during the visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the Southeast Asian country.