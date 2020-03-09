Singapore prepares 2nd package to help firms amid COVID-19 fight
The Singaporean government will soon roll out a second package to help businesses tide over the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.
People stroll in a street in Singapore (Illustrative photo: www.straitstimes.com)
The country has just launched the first one worth 4 billion SGD (2.88 billion USD).
Speaking at an annual post-budget forum organised by the daily Lianhe Zaobao on March 9, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the government is studying the impact of the outbreak and the most effective support measures.
According to a budget report revealed in February, Singapore will launch a 4-billion-USD Stabilisation and Support Package to help businesses maintain fundamental operations and carry out skill training programmes.
Another 8.3 billion SGD has been set aside over three years to spur enterprises and the economy to transform and grow.
The Singaporean Deputy PM noted that the COVID-19 outbreak can evolve into three possible scenarios for Singapore.
It could become more serious, or it could follow the same trajectory that was seen in the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak, where the threat of the virus eroded over time and Singapore's economy rebounded within a relatively fast period, he said.
It could also become a situation where the virus spreads slowly, but is able to be contained with government measures.
In any case, Singapore will continue to cooperate with other countries, including China, to strengthen response to the outbreak, he affirmed./.