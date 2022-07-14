Singapore records strong tourism recovery in H1
Singapore welcomed 1.5 million visitors in the first half of 2022, nearly 12 times higher than the same period last year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported on July 14.
Tourists at Merlion Park, a scenic spot in Singapore. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The agency predicted that as global travel picks up, about four to six million visitors will visit the Southeast Asian nation this year.
According to STB, the top five visitor markets of Singapore were Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines, accounting for over half the total visitor arrivals from January to June. Of which, visitors from Indonesia, India and Malaysia in particular, registered the highest year-on-year growth in numbers.
Singapore’s tourism revenue reached an estimated 1.3 billion SGD (over 928 million USD) in the first quarter of the year, more than double the revenues in the same period last year.
STB chief executive Keith Tan said the above-mentioned encouraging growth in tourist arrivals and revenue signals a strong recovery in tourism demand in Singapore.
He expressed the belief that while the pandemic is certainly not over yet, Singapore's extensive programmes and events, as well as new and refreshed tourism offerings, will continue to attract visitors for the rest of 2022 and beyond./.