World Indonesia’s special economic zones attract over 4 billion USD Special economic zones (SEZs) in Indonesia have attracted a combined investment of 60 trillion rupiah (4 billion USD) following the approval of the Omnibus Act on job creation, an official from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has said.

World Cambodia targets 1 million foreign tourists in 2022 Cambodia expects to attract 1 million international tourists in 2022, much higher than the figure of 200,000 last year, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on July 14.

World Singapore posts year-on-year growth of 4.8% in Q2 Singapore’s economy expanded 4.8% year on year in the second quarter of 2022, led by the manufacturing sector, according to advance estimates released by the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on July 14.

World Timor-Leste reaffirms readiness for ASEAN membership Timor-Leste has reiterated its readiness to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while working with the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to the country.