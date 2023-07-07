Business Policy solutions needed to help businesses access capital: State bank governor Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has suggested sectors and localities take more measures to remove difficulties facing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stressing that policy solutions are needed to help businesses access capital.

Business ICT revenue drops on struggling economy Revenue from the communications and information industry saw a significant drop in the first half of this year due to the difficult global and domestic economic situation, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1 The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) revealed on July 6 that its total revenue topped 3.7 trillion VND (156.4 million USD) in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.

Business HCM City learns Canada’s experience in running farm produce trading floor A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City has learned Canada’s experience in operating a farm produce trading platform, during a recent visit to the North American country.