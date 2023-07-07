Singapore Regional Business Forum takes place in Hanoi
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai addressing the seventh Singapore Regional Business Forum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai spoke highly of the effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, while addressing the seventh Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) in Hanoi on July 7.
This is the first time the forum has been held outside Singapore.
Khai told participants that Singapore currently ranks second among the 143 countries and territories pouring capital into Vietnam, with over 3,200 projects totaling 73.4 billion USD.
Singaporean investors have been participating in most of Vietnam's economic sectors and fields and have always implemented their projects seriously. Meanwhile, Vietnamese businesses have invested in nearly 150 projects in Singapore with a total registered capital of nearly 700 million USD, mainly in professional activities, science and technology.
According to the Deputy PM, these cooperation results are encouraging, but have yet to meet both sides’ potential.
He expressed his hope that with high determination, joint efforts of the two countries, and close friendship of the two peoples, economic cooperation will remain an important pillar in the bilateral relations and a driving force to lift the ties to a new height.
The Vietnamese Government is committed to always listening to, accompanying, supporting and creating all favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Singapore, to run effective, long-term and sustainable business and investment in Vietnam, added Khai.
Delegates witnessing the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries' agencies, organisations and businesses. (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that in the coming time, the two sides need to expand cooperation within the framework of an agreement connecting the two economies and the digital economy - green economy partnership, in order to bring into full play opportunities brought about by the global economic recovery and the fourth Industrial Revolution.
Vietnam wishes Singapore and foreign partners to continue cooperating with and supporting Vietnam in policy consultation and criticism, and transfer of modern technologies and solutions and new economic models, he said.
Singaporean Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said that the forum, one among the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership, is a chance for both sides to consolidate economic collaboration.
On this occasion, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) – the organiser of the forum - is bringing a delegation of 25 Singapore businesses to Hanoi from July 5 to 8 to learn about Vietnam’s business climate, and culture, and to promote cooperation with local enterprises./.