Singapore suspends green lanes with Germany, Malaysia, RoK from Feb 1
Singapore’s reciprocal green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea will be suspended for three months from February 1.
Marina Bay, Singapore (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
The move followed the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 30.
Singapore will review the reciprocal green lane arrangements at the end of the suspension period. Green lanes allow essential travel for business or official purposes between two countries.
Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these arrangements can continue to do so, MFA said.
Singapore had agreed on a green lane with Germany in October last year.
Green lanes with Malaysia and the RoK were operational from August and September last year respectively./.