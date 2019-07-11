Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Singapore (VNA) - All upper primary students will attend compulsory coding enrichment classes from next year onwards, Singaporean Minister of Communications and Information S. Iswaran has announced.

Called ‘Code for Fun’, the programme will start at some schools later this year, with Primary 6 students going for lessons before it is rolled out to all primary schools next year.

At the secondary school level, it will continue to be optional, to complement existing computing education efforts.

‘Code for Fun’ was piloted in 2014 as an optional enrichment programme for primary and secondary school students to learn computational thinking through basic coding.

In order to improve youths’ exposure to information technology, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore has devised a plan to equip nearly 10,000 students with cyber security knowledge in the next three years via camping activities and career orientation courses.

Singaporean agencies will also provide seniors with foundational digital skills; support firms, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, in digital transformation.-VNA