US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (left) and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in January 2018 (Photo: Straitstimes)

Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore and the US have reaffirmed their wide-ranging cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, as well as cyber security.



The commitment was made during a phone talks between Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on February 16.



In a press release issued by the Singaporean Ministry for Foreign Affairs on February 17, Balakrishnan expressed support for the US' leadership role in tackling important global issues such as COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, affirming that Singapore is ready to cooperate with the US on these fronts.



On regional and global issues, the officials agreed to foster ties between the US and the Asia-Pacific, especially ASEAN member states.



Balakrishnan also held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 10, during which they affirmed the importance of Singapore – US economic and security ties and reaffirmed wish to expand engagement in the Indo-Pacific via ASEAN and other multilateral forums./.

VNA