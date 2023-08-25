Singaporean firms explore investment opportunities in Ha Nam
A delegation of Singaporean businesses on August 25 came to learn about the investment climate in the northern province of Ha Nam, expressing their intention to invest in the fields of solar energy, environmental protection, and finance - banking here.
Ha Nam officials present gifts to representatives of the Singaporean business delegation at the meeting on August 25. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – A delegation of Singaporean businesses on August 25 came to learn about the investment climate in the northern province of Ha Nam, expressing their intention to invest in the fields of solar energy, environmental protection, and finance - banking here.
At a meeting with the provincial People’s Committee, George Choo - President of the Association of Telecommunications and Technology Industry of Singapore (ATiS), said that Ha Nam, situated next to Hanoi and boasting a number of transport and geographical location advantages, has attracted great attention from businesses of many countries, including ATiS members.
They are planning to invest in the three main areas of solar energy, environmental protection and finance - banking, and their investments will help the province secure sustainable development in the future, he noted.
Highlighting local potential and advantages for investment attraction, Vice Chairman of the Ha Nam People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Vuong said his province pays special attention to trade, tourism, and economic development.
It is working to expand industrial parks to ready grounds for businesses to make investment, improve the quality of services at those parks, and boost training to supply qualified human resources for companies, he went on.
Ha Nam is accommodating seven Singaporean enterprises which have invested over 117 million USD and been operating fruitfully in the province, Vuong noted, adding that local authorities will continue providing optimal conditions for production and business activities of Singaporean investors.
The official also expressed his hope that after the ATiS delegation’s visit, more companies from Singapore will come to invest in Ha Nam.
Earlier, the Singaporean delegation paid a fact-finding trip of Dong Van III and IV industrial parks in Duy Tien town. They also had a working session with the Wistron Infocomm Vietnam Co. Ltd in Dong Van III Industrial Park./.