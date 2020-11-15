World Indonesia proposes ASEAN+3 countries set up joint health security mechanism Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on ASEAN Plus Three countries, including 10 ASEAN members and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to establish a health security mechanism to deal with future pandemics.

World Thailand stands ready to promote regional peace, stability: PM Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed that Thailand stands ready to play a constructive role in promoting an environment that is conducive to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainability in the region.