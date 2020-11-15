Singaporean PM suggests three areas to boost EAS cooperation
At the 15th East Asia Summit (Photo: VNA)
Singapore (VNA) - Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong put forth three areas to boost cooperation among countries during the virtual 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) hosted by Vietnam on November 14.
They are to promote vaccine multilateralism, share technology and support each other's economic recovery.
He reiterated that no single country can tackle this crisis alone, adding that to mount an effective collective response, countries have to work together, in a conducive strategic environment and through a regional architecture that fosters peace and stability.
Lee noted that a working vaccine is part of the solution towards a recovery, and most of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates come from EAS members.
He expressed his hope that the countries will all work together to procure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of treatment and vaccines.
Furthermore, the Singaporean PM called on EAS members to share innovative technological solutions for contact tracing and improving testing.
He also encouraged members to work together to mitigate the longer-term global economic impact of the pandemic on their people and businesses.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), to be signed on November 15, will spur business confidence and recovery through enhanced market access, comprehensive trade facilitative measures and expanded commitments in areas like e-commerce and intellectual property rights, he noted.
Lee also welcomed the progress made in ASEAN-China negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.
The PM said regional stakeholders should continue working together to maintain peace and stability in the region, stressing that maritime disputes should be resolved in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law.
The EAS brings together 10 ASEAN members plus Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US./.