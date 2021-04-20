Hanoi (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien-Loong on April 20 affirmed that Singapore gives high priority to relations with Vietnam during his talk on the phone with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Calling Chinh to congratulate him over his election as Prime Minister of Vietnam, Lee also appreciated Vietnam’s success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in socio-economic development as well as external relations.

In reply, PM Chinh said he hopes to work closely with the Singaporean PM to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries across the fields.



The two government leaders rejoiced at the positive developments in bilateral cooperation despite the difficulties brought by COVID-19. They noted that Singapore was the biggest investor in Vietnam in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.



They agreed to bolster joint work in fields of the countries’ potential and strength, such as finance, information technology, agro-fisheries, education-training, and infrastructure, while seeking to expand cooperation in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution like clean energy, smart city, innovation, digital economy, as well as the sharing of experience in management, economic development, and human resources training.



The two sides consented to boost cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and facilitating the repatriation of each other’s citizens, and accelerate negotiations on travel preferential regulations between the two countries toward resuming safe commercial flights that suit the situation in each country and in the region so as to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism ties.



PM Chinh appreciated the close and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore at regional and international forums, and thanked Singapore for supporting Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN in 2020. He asked Singapore to continue backing Vietnam in its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021.



The two PMs affirmed their resolve to make active contribution to building a strong, united and resilient ASEAN Community with a central role and common voice in regional and international peace and security issues.



PM Chinh invited the Singaporean PM to visit Vietnam at a suitable time. PM Lee Hsien Loong accepted the invitation and expressed his wish to welcome the Vietnamese PM to Singapore./.