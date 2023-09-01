Singaporeans vote to elect ninth president
More than 2.7 million Singaporeans go to the poll to elect the country's ninth President on September 1.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin candidate, is among the contenders for the top post. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin candidate, is among the contenders for the top post. The two other candidates in the race are Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), and Tan Kin Lian, the former chief of the NTUC Income, a state-owned union-based insurance group.
The three candidates have been chosen under strict criteria. Singapore has a stringent qualification process for candidates vying for the presidency.
The voting takes place from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (local time) at 1,264 polling stations across the country under the supervision of about 36,000 election staff.
Overseas Singaporeans whose names are on the electoral registration book can vote in person at an overseas polling station or vote by post.
The counting of votes will begin immediately after the polling ends.
This is the first contested presidential election since 2011. Incumbent President Halimah Yacob's six-year term will end on September 13.
The first presidential election in Singapore was held on August 28, 1993./.