World Indonesia takes measures to reduce rice price The Indonesian government has prepared a number of measures to deal with rising rice prices, which raises public concern in the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand likely to export 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is likely to complete its target of exporting 8 million tonnes of rice set for this year, maintaining its reputation as a major rice exporter.

World Laos faces dire shortage of workers The Laotian Times reported on August 30 that Lao workers are leaving the country in large numbers, searching for employment opportunities abroad amid the skyrocketing cost of living at home.

World Lao PM orders urgent actions to address economic difficulties Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has directed authorities to take actions to urgently address the country’s economic and financial difficulties amid continuing depreciation of the Lao kip, rampant inflation and high public debts.