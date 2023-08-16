Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at a ceremony to celebrate Singapore’s 58th National Day (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ample room remains for Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore cooperation and their partnership depends on the ability to exploit the similaries and complementary strengths, said Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on August 16.



He made the remark at a ceremony to celebrate Singapore’s 58th National Day (August 9) hosted by the Singaporean Consulate General in HCM City.



The relationship between HCM City and Singapore is developing strongly in the fields of trade, investment, education - training and people-to-people exchange, he said, noting that economic cooperation between the two sides is a bright spot.



According to Mai, Singapore ranks first among 120 countries and territories investing directly in the city and is the city's second largest trading partner for many years in a row. Singapore's investment projects in the city over the past time have actively contributed to southern metropolitan’s economic growth.



HCM City expects that Singaporean investors will continue to promote investment in potential fields such as production infrastructure, transport infrastructure, logistics, health and urban development as well as green and circular economy, Mai said, adding that the cooperation and connection between Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular with Singapore will certainly be deeper and more sustainable in the future.





Singaporean Consul General in HCM City Roy Kho Ngee Seng said Singapore and HCM City have a lot of potential for cooperation in the future (Photo: VNA)

Singaporean Consul General in HCM City Roy Kho Ngee Seng, for his part, said Singapore is the largest FDI investor in Vietnam for three consecutive years, reaching 6.46 billion USD in 2022, accounting for about 23.3% of total FDI into Vietnam.



In the future, Singapore and HCM City still have a lot of potential for cooperation, explore more investment business opportunities and use the power of innovative technology to move towards sustainable growth, the diplomat said./.