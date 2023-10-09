Nguyen Hoang Bao Lan from the University of Melbourne wins the first prize at the MOVSA GALA 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The final of MOVSA GALA 2023, a singing contest of Vietnamese students in Australia, took place in Melbourne city on October 7.

The final round featured performances by 12 contestants from universities in Melbourne, which ranged from folk songs to pop ballads, rock, or rap songs.

Hosted by Melbourne Overseas Vietnamese Student Association (MOVSA), the annual event aims to create an artistic playground, connecting overseas Vietnamese students with a passion for singing and a desire to show off their talents.

The gala left a strong impression on the contestants and more than 500 attendees. It has succeeded in connecting the Vietnamese student community in Melbourne city in particular and in the "land of kangaroos" in general./.



