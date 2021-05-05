Thematic information
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 13:27:41
Politics
Sixth National Assembly: Building a consistent legal system nationwide
The sixth National Assembly lasted from 1976 - 1981. It adopted the 1980 Consitution, opening a new development stage of Vietnam.
Wednesday, May 05, 2021 12:16
