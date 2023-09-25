Business Ha Nam's industrial parks attract 15 more FDI projects Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 24 new projects so far this year, including 15 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 176 million USD, according to Head of the Ha Nam Industrial Parks Management Board Tran Van Kien.

Business Roadshow promotes Vietnam – Australia trade, education cooperation The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) recently organised a roadshow in the central province of Khanh Hoa to unlock Vietnam – Australia cooperation opportunities in the fields of education and trade.

Business Vietnamese firm eyes to make deeper inroads into Venezuela The Venezuelan government is willing to create the most favourable conditions for Viglacera Corporation JSC of Vietnam to enter its market, considering this as a motivation to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Jorge Márquez, Minister of Office of the Presidency and Monitoring of Government Management of Venezuela.

Business Nearly 50 Vietnamese companies join trade promotion event in India Nearly 50 enterprises from Vietnam attended a trade promotion and business matching programme on September 22-23 as part of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held for the first time by the administration of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.