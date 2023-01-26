Culture - Sports Soc Trang’s Khmer pagoda features giant Buddha statue With the long-standing bonds of the Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa ethnic groups, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang boasts a special cultural identity that makes it an outstanding spiritual destination for tourists and Buddhist followers from far and wide.

