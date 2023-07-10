Tourism activities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang continue to recover strongly since early 2023. (Photo: Kien Giang Newspaper)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Tourism activities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang continued to recover strongly since early 2023, as seen in a 42% growth year on year in the number of tourists visiting the province in the first six months of the year.



Nearly 5 million visitors chose the province for their holidays in the period. It is noteworthy that the number of foreign visitors surged by more than six times to 354,992.



As a result, tourism revenues shot up 156% to over 10.1 trillion VND (426.8 million USD).



Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Chi Thanh said the department has coordinated with relevant agencies to implement measures to stimulate tourism and improve quality of tourism products and services.

Kien Giang has maintained and expanded cooperation with localities in the southwestern region, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as well as major tourism hubs in the country, while seeking linkages with neighbouring countries to set up a tourism corridor along the southern coast.



The province has encouraged travel companies to participate in fairs and conference both in and outside the province. The tourism department has worked with foreign partners to organise famtrips to Phu Quoc island for Chinese accommodation and travel companies.

Kien Giang aims to receive 8.6 million or more visitors this year. (Photo: VNA)

However, the province is aware of existing problems for tourism development. A number of tourism projects are behind schedule due to delay in ground clearance. Pollution is reported in several tourism sites. Besides, air fares to Phu Quoc island surged at certain time in the first half of the year, affecting the flow of visitors to the island, one of the most popular destinations in the province.



Kien Giang aims to receive 8.6 million or more visitors this year, up 14% from 2022, including 483,000 foreigners, and 15.37 trillion VND in tourism revenue, up 45%.



According to Thanh, the province is focusing resources on building technical and transport infrastructure for tourism.



He added that the tourism department will continue to research and propose incentives for investment and measures to facilitate investment in tourism.



Kien Giang will also boost cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City and 13 localities in the Mekong Delta in rolling out tourism programmes and products.



In the time ahead, the province will hold an international hot air balloon and paragliding festival in Phu Quoc island./.

VNA