A text message campaign was launched to pool support for the impoverished nationwide. (Source: VNA)

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, launched a text message campaign on August 17 to pool support for the impoverished nationwide.The campaign, entitled “Join hands for the poor”, is part of the activities to realise the nation’s sustainable poverty alleviation, and respond to the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and the Day for the Poor in Vietnam (October 17).Supporters can join the programme by texting “VNN n” to 1407 from 00:00 of August 19 to 24:00 of December 31. Each mobile text message will contribute at least 20,000 VND (0.86 USD) to the impoverished.For more detailed information, participants can call 19001530 or access the website 1400.vn.The money raised from the campaign will be used to help the poor residing in areas facing special socio-economic difficulties, and ethnic minority groups.The programme is scheduled at the Cultural Friendship Palace at No.91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi, and will be broadcast live on VTV1.According to the multi-dimensional poverty standards during 2016-2020, Vietnam is now home to 1.3 million impoverished households, or 5.23 percent of the total population, and more than 1.23 million near-poor households who need help to stabilise livelihoods.During 2016-2018, some 13.8 billion VND (595,400 USD) was mobilised by SMS campaigns through the National Humanitarian Portal 1400.-VNA