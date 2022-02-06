Snow rain covers Mount Fansipan in Lao Cai
A light rain mixed with snow occurred on Mount Fansipan in Sa Pa township, the northern province of Lao Cai on February 6, lasting about 10 minutes in the early morning.
According to Director of the provincial Hydro-meteorological Station Luu Minh Hai, the temperature in Sa Pa, a popular tourist destination in the north, fell sharply from the night of February 5 to under 10 degrees Celsius.
On the top of Fansipan, the highest mount in Indochina, the temperature was under zero degree Celsius, resulting in a thin ice layer on the ground of the mountain from the height of 2,800m.
Hai said that rain and snow mixed is precipitation composed of rain and partially melted snow. Unlike ice pellets which are hard, this precipitation is soft and translucent.
Despite the freezing cold weather, a large number of tourists still flocked to Fansipan on February 6 to enjoy snowfall.
The provincial Hydro-meteorological Station forecast that the temperature will continue lowering on February 6 night and February 7, with possible ice on Mount Fansipan.
Locals are advised to apply measures to protect crops and livestock against the bad weather./.