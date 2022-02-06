Environment The home of water, migratory birds in northern Vietnam The Red River Delta Biosphere Reserve, home to a large number of water and migratory birds, is a typical rivermouth wetland ecosystem in the north of Vietnam.

Environment Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.

Environment Discovering unique dry forest ecosystem of Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve The Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in the central province of Ninh Thuan is a typical and unique dry forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Travel Discovering beauty of Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve Covering an area of more than 1.3 million hectares of natural forest, Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve is not only the largest biosphere reserve in Vietnam, but it is also imbued with cultural, human and historical identities that need to be preserved and developed. It is immensely valuable to environmental science.