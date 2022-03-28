Society Can Tho University looks to foster training partnership with Australian partners Australian Acting Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ciaran Chestnutt on March 28 worked with leaders of Can Tho University in Can Tho city to discuss education cooperation results and orientations for the future.

Enterprises to get gov't assistance for tech innovation The Government is looking for ways to support local enterprises access new technologies and speed up technological innovation.

Building wealthy, happy, democratic nation - Vietnam's top task Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a plenary session of the high-level forum on the Fourth Industrial Revolution held recently in Hanoi that ensuring wealth, happiness, democracy, a peaceful life, security, safety and social welfare for a population of nearly 100 million is the most crucial task.