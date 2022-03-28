Soc Trang: 110 scholarships presented to needy students
As many as 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 44 USD) each have been given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
The scholarships were jointly presented by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Soc Trang, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the "For beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa" club.
The scholarships were jointly presented by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Soc Trang, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” club.
The beneficiaries are outstanding students who overcome difficulties to record excellent academic performance.
Addressing the ceremony on March 28, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is also the Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, said that the scholarships, though modest, are expected to help ease difficulties facing the students and help them rise in the studying.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Soc Trang People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam said that over the years, the province has paid great attention to encouraging studying. However, due to limited resources, support to local students has remained modest. He expressed his hope that the scholarships will motivate the students during their study./.