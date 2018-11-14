"Ngo" boat race at last year's Ooc Om Bok festival

(Photo: VNA)

Ooc Om Bok Festival, also called the Festival of Worshiping the Moon, will take place in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang from November 16-22, with various activities to celebrate the traditional Khmer festival.A moon-offering ritual, lantern-release ceremony, photo exhibition, Khmer traditional dance festival and trade and cuisine fair will be held during the event.Notably, a “Ngo” boat race - the highlight of the festival - is scheduled for November 21-22, bringing together 48 teams from Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Hau Giang and Vinh Long provinces.In addition, there will be a workshop on enhancing local small- and medium-sized enterprises’ capacity to approach the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).According to Danh Phuong, deputy head of the board for ethnic minority affairs of Soc Trang province, the event aims to preserve and promote traditional values of Khmer people while popularising local strengths in economy, culture and tourism.Ooc Om Bok is three main festivals, along with Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay, that Khmer people celebrate every year. It begins around 7-8 pm on the evening of 14th of the 10th lunar month when the moon’s position is high in the sky. Khmer people celebrate at home outdoors or at Khmer pagodas, praying for good luck, happiness, good weather and bumper crops.-VNA