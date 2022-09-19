Environment Green consumption – key for plastic waste reduction Green consumption is considered one of the effective measures to minimise the discharge of plastic waste to the environment and encourage sustainable production and consumption, according to experts.

Environment Hanoi plans to convert all petrol-powered buses The capital city of Hanoi plans to convert 100% of its bus fleet from petrol-powered to electric ones as directed by the Government.

Environment Quang Tri clears over 275 mln sq.m of mine fields The central province of Quang Tri has cleared over 275 million sq.m of land contaminated with bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war since 1995.