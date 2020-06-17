Tranh Trong Mùa Giãn Cách (Painting in Social Distancing) displayed nearly 130 paintings which were made during the coronavirus pandemic-induced social distancing period in April.

Social distancing was a rare time for us to think of the Earth’s sorrows. I would like to say that people should improve their awareness of environmental protection and look towards a more sustainable life.

The paintings were published in a book which will be free to spread optimism and convey a humane.

After the one-day display at Nhân Dân newspaper's office, the paintings will be exhibited at Ministry of National Defence office at the end of June./.

VNA