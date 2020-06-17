Social distancing paintings on display
Nhan Dan (or The People) newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on June 15 in Hanoi.
Tranh Trong Mùa Giãn Cách (Painting in Social Distancing) displayed nearly 130 paintings which were made during the coronavirus pandemic-induced social distancing period in April.
Social distancing was a rare time for us to think of the Earth’s sorrows. I would like to say that people should improve their awareness of environmental protection and look towards a more sustainable life.
The paintings were published in a book which will be free to spread optimism and convey a humane.
After the one-day display at Nhân Dân newspaper's office, the paintings will be exhibited at Ministry of National Defence office at the end of June./.