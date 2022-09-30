Social Sciences Academy head receives warning for wrongdoings
The Politburo on September 30 decided to give a warning to Bui Nhat Quang, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), as a disciplinary measure for his wrongdoings as the head of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
The decision was made at the Politburo’s meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
After considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo concluded that Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and member of the Standing Board of the Party Organisation of Central Agencies’ Bloc, and Secretary of the VASS Party Committee, must bear the prime responsibility for the wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the VASS in the 2015-2020 (from November 2019 to August 2020) and 2020-2025 tenures.
Quang violated the principles of the Party organisation and activities, as well as the working regulations of a Party Committee, leading to a state of poor solidarity among members of the Standing Board of the VASS Party Committee and leaders of the academy.
He also infringed the regulations on things that Party members must not commit, and those on the responsibility to set a good example, and power control in the personnel work. He also showed a poor sense of responsibility and management and direction, and a lack of inspection and supervision, resulting in prolonged wrongdoings by VASS and a number of agencies under its management in various fields, and failure to implement directions and conclusions of the Party organisations at higher levels, according to the Politburo.
It underlined that Quang's wrongdoings have caused serious consequences and harmed the internal solidarity, angering officials and Party members and negatively affecting the reputation of the Party organisation, the VASS and himself.
Authorised agencies are requested to give adequate administrative disciplines to Quang.
Earlier, the Inspection Commission decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures./.