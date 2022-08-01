Environment Vietnam, Australia share resolve in climate change response: expert Vietnam and Australia have displayed their resolve and efforts to ease the impacts of climate change, and have potential for cooperation in this field, an expert has said.

Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Environment Khanh Hoa exerts efforts to preserve marine ecosystems The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has been working hard to protect marine ecosystems through various measures.