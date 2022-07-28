Soldiers’ remains laid to rest in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Remains of as many as 175 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives while on duty in the southwest border defence war (1977-1979) were re-buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ha Tien city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 28.



Addressing the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chin expressed gratitude to heroes and martyrs, generations of soldiers for their great sacrifice for the cause of national independence and reunification, and happiness and prosperity of the people.



He promised more attention to better care of wounded soldiers, and families of martyrs people with meritorious services to the revolution.



Previously, on July 25, the provincial administration held memorial and reburial services at the martyrs’ cemetery in Hon Dat district for the remains of 20 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fell down in the Cambodian battlefield./.