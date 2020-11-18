Politics Grand ceremony marks Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90th anniversary A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF). Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam supports UNSC reform: Ambassador Vietnam supports the reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ensure representation, democracy, transparency and efficiency, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy convened in the form of a video conference on November 18 in preparations for the 17th ASEAN Plus Three Ministers on Energy Meeting.