Solidarity creates power for Vietnamese nation: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that solidarity has created the power of the Vietnamese people, while addressing a grand ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Hanoi on November 18.
The leader recalled the birth of the Vietnam National United Front, the precursor of the VFF, on November 18, 1930.
The front has fully performed its role in creating consensus among people in deed and action , thus creating the great power of the nation to complete the noble revolutionary targets set by the Party.
During the country’s reform period, he went on, the VFF joined hands with the Party and the State in implementing the two strategic tasks of national construction and defence.
The VFF’s chapters at all levels and its member organisations have revamped their operational methods to improve the quality of patriotic emulation movements and campaigns, attracting the widespread participation of the public.
With its outstanding performance over the last 90 years, the VFF deservedly represents the people and is an important part of the political system, Trong said.
The Party and State leader lauded the efforts and contributions of the VFF through different periods of time, especially in the cause of reform and national construction.
Given the rapid, complex, and unpredictable developments in regional and global circumstances, he asked the VFF to enhance great national unity and promote democracy.
“Revolution is the cause of the people, by the people, and for the people,” he emphasised.
In the new era, the leader urged the VFF to enhance its role in chairing consultations and coordinating with all-level authorities and member organisations, as well as in supervision and social criticism, in line with the 2013 Constitutions and relevant laws.
It needs to continue contributing opinions on guidelines and policies of the Party and all-level Party Committees and authorities, especially those regarding the livelihoods, legal rights, and interests of the people.
Trong said the State should create a legal framework for VFF’s activities and better coordinate with the front, while the Party should reform its leadership over the front.
Notably, the VFF needs to work harder to engage the people in building the Party and the administration, making them more pure and stronger, he continued.
“The VFF must be the nucleus in protecting the ideological foundation of the Party, and in preventing ‘peaceful evolution’ plots and activities by hostile forces,” he urged.
At the meeting, on behalf of the Party and the State, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the VFF in recognition of its achievements and contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation./.