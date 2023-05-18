Environment Hot weather continues scorching Vietnam According to the National Centre for Hydro- Metreologogical Forecasting (NCHMF), hot weather is set to scorch northern and northern-central localities on May 18, with the highest temperature ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Environment Response plan to El Nino is imperative: experts According to numerous agricultural experts, 2024 is projected to experience severe droughts, water shortages and saltwater intrusion due to the impact of El Nino, so it is imperative to develop a long-term response plan at the earliest opportunity.

Environment Vietnam expects more hot days in 2023 After three years of the La Nina weather pattern which is the other phase of ENSO, the El Nino phenomenon is likely to return in Vietnam in late May or early June, with a probability of up to 80%, and this phenomenon may last into early 2024, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecasting Department, National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).