Solutions sought to maintain security, socio-economic development in Central Highlands
Participants at a conference in Hanoi on July 7 proposed solutions to contribute to maintaining stability, security and order, and socio-economic development in the Central Highlands.
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The conference was jointly held by the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, other relevant ministries and agencies, and the five Central Highlands provinces of Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Lam Dong.
It reviewed the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws relating to the region, and looked into the incident which occurred in Dak Lak province on June 11, causing public disorder.
The participants shared the view that the region holds strategic position in terms of national defence and security, and potential risks remain to security and order there.
In her remarks, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai called the case in Dak Lak a terrorist attack aimed at opposing the people’s administration, causing serious consequences.
Party and State leaders have paid due attention to socio-economic development and national defence and security in the Central Highlands, she stressed, lauding coordination between relevant forces in handling the case, quickly stabilising the situation in the locality.
The conspiracy of reactionary organisations remains unchanged, she said, reiterating the target set by the Ministry of Public Security of not letting similar cases occur.
Mai urged ministries, agencies and the Central Highlands provinces to pay more heed to socio-economic development, the enforcement of policies on religions and ethnic groups, grassroots political system building, developing a contingent of officials who belong to ethnic minority groups, ensuring national defence and security, and maintaining political stability in the region.
Minister of Public Security General To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, suggested ministries, agencies and the five localities improve the operational quality and efficiency of the grassroots political system, better the mass communication work, address causes behind public disorder, and focus on building the public security force at the communal level.
The Ministry of Public Security will continue with its instructions over the investigation into the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" in Dak Lak in order to soon bring those associated with the incident to light, he said./.