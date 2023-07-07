Society Vietnamese, Singaporean State Audit agencies strengthen cooperation A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh, paid a working visit to the Auditor-General's Office of Singapore (AGO) on July 7 to promote cooperation and experience exchange between the two agencies.

Videos Vietnam sends over 72,000 laborers abroad in H1 Over 72,000 Vietnamese workers were sent abroad during the first six months of the year, meeting nearly 66% of the target, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has reported.

Society Front Central Committee discusses enhancement of religious solidarity The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a meeting in Hanoi on July 7 to look into religious solidarity affairs during the first half of 2023.

Society Hanoi moves toward hi-tech agricultural production Farmers in many cooperatives in the capital city of Hanoi have used unmanned aerial vehicles in pesticide spraying, fertilising and rice planting to reduce costs and maximise profits.